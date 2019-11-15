Elderly woman latest road fatality

A 70-year-old woman died after she was allegedly hit by a bus driven by a 48-year-old man at the Matanikorovatu Road junction this morning.

Police say the victim who resides in Baulevu, Nausori was crossing the road when the alleged incident occurred.

The driver is currently being questioned as an investigation continues.

The road death toll now currently stands at 19 compared to 30 for the same period last year.