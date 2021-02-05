Elderly woman falls victim of taxi permit scam

An elderly woman has fallen victim of a taxi permit scam and lost $2,000 to an alleged con artist.

The Consumer Council is warning individuals to be wary of people claiming to sell taxi permits and demanding upfront payments.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says in a recent complaint lodged at the Council, an alleged con-artist had targeted an elderly woman to sell a taxi permit for $30,000.

She says the man allegedly extorted $2,000 from the complainant as an initial deposit but failed to respond to her when she tried to enquire about the transfer of the permit.

The Council found out the man did not have any taxi permit registered under his name.

Attempts by the Council to contact this person has also proved futile.

The Consumer Council is now working with the Criminal Investigations Department on this matter.