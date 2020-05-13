Elderly woman arrested following drug raid

A 60-year-old woman is in custody following a raid conducted at her home in Lautoka yesterday afternoon.

Police say the raid conducted by a team from the Lautoka Police Station at Sulua Street, resulted in the seizure of plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

The seized substance has been sent for analysis.

In another raid, officers discovered several plants believed to be marijuana on a farm at Namuka Settlement in Sigatoka.

The owner of the farm is known to Police.

Investigation continues.