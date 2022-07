[File Photo]

A taxi driver has died following an accident along Buca Bay Road in Savusavu this morning.

The man is believed to have been in his 70s.

Police say the incident occurred after 7am this morning near Delainavaqiqi.

The victim was heading towards Savusavu Town when he allegedly failed to negotiate a bend and his vehicle veered off the road.

He was rushed to the Savusavu hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.