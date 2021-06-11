Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji records 89 new COVID-19 cases|Discussion underway for Fijians to return home|Positive cases occurring within known clusters|Mitigation measures are well documented |Following COVID-19 measures can stop the spread of virus|Nawaka protest pose high risk of transmission|Mitigating adverse impacts of COVID-19 a priority|200 infections mark critical point for MoH|Severe cases likely following spike in COVID-19|Targeted lockdowns will continue|SCC erects barriers at recreational facilities|More than 200 Fijians visit FEMAT facility|Fiji Disabled People’s Federation works to address challenges|SCC to investigate Fijians breaking protocols|Votua Lalai villagers raise concerns|Government receives more PPEs|No breaches in Central and Northern divisions|Retailers engage in e-commerce|Fiji's COVID-19 cases exploding as 105 test positive|Home vaccination program continues today|Police officers told not to break bubbles|WG Friendship Plaza granted permit to operate|COVID-19 fishing passes issued|Matainasau Village implements strict measures|Over 350,000 downloaded the careFiji app|
Full Coverage

News

Elderly persons must be treated fairly as Fiji fights COVID-19

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 15, 2021 4:10 am

Older persons in our society are equal in dignity and rights and deserve to live a life free of violence, neglect, and abuse.

This message is being reiterated by the Director of the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Ashwin Raj as today commemorates World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Raj says the elderly in our society are disproportionately affected not only by discrimination on the basis of their age and stigma but they also face intersectional forms of violence and discrimination.

Article continues after advertisement

He stresses that older persons are more vulnerable and at a greater risk of facing violence, discrimination and neglect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raj says lockdowns, physical distancing and limitations to rights and freedoms during these extra-ordinary times must not be used as an excuse to neglect and ill-treat older persons in communities.

He says that older persons must remain integrated in society and participate in national development adding that they must have access to institutions of justice, humanitarian support and enjoy subsistence rights including the right to food, water, sanitation, health and housing.

The Director says the elderly must be treated fairly regardless of their age, disability and any other prohibited grounds of discrimination and stressing that older persons must be protected against verbal, psychological, physical and sexual abuse.

Raj also highlights that the elderly must have access to accurate and timely information about COVID-19 vaccinations as well as other health and medical services available so that they can make informed decisions about their life.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.