Elderly man beaten to death by son

Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted his father resulting in his death in their home at Draubuta Village, Navosa yesterday.

The victim had been bedridden for some time.

The suspect who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol assaulted his father as he lay on his bed.

The victim who was in his 60s sustained injuries and was rushed to the Navosa Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

A team of officers have been deployed to search for the suspect as investigations continue.

