News

Elderly man beaten to death by son

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 16, 2021 12:33 pm
[File Photo]

Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted his father resulting in his death in their home at Draubuta Village, Navosa yesterday.

The victim had been bedridden for some time.

The suspect who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol assaulted his father as he lay on his bed.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim who was in his 60s sustained injuries and was rushed to the Navosa Hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

A team of officers have been deployed to search for the suspect as investigations continue.

