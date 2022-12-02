Elderly couple narrowly avoids death

[Source: Supplied by RoMs Cavuilati]

An elderly couple from Baulevu in Nausori escaped death earlier this afternoon after a tree fell on their vehicle along Lakena Road.

A reliable source, the grandson of the couple, Rajinesh Nand, told FBC News his grandparents are currently being treated at the Nausori hospital.

Nand says the incident happened during heavy rain, and the family is relieved there were no major injuries.

Questions have been sent to the police regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, an elderly couple died in Kasavu in August when a tree branch fell on their car.