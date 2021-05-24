Either we stop climate change or it stops us – Guterres at COP 26

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres had a no holds barred message for all delegates at the COP 26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow, Scotland overnight.

He pointed out the Small Islands Developing States and our youth along with other vulnerable ones are seeing that the climate disaster is accelerating.

The Secretary-General adds as thousand gather to deliberate for two weeks, something which is much anticipated, the world is still heading for climate disaster.

Article continues after advertisement

Guterres says while many pledges have been made recently which while being clear and credible, there are serious questions about some of them as we slump towards climate catastrophe.

Even in the best-case scenario, temperatures will rise well above two degrees.

So, as we open this much-anticipated climate conference, we are still heading for climate disaster.

His direct words to world leaders were that either we stop it — or it stops us.

Reiterating the need to cut our carbon emissions, Guterres says the sea-level rise is double the rate it was 30 years ago and oceans are hotter than ever and getting warmer faster.