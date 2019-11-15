Eighty-four drivers penalized for speeding

Police have penalized eighty-four drivers for speeding in the last 24 hours.

This as the traffic police festive season operation continues.

Director Traffic SSP Mahesh Mishra says a total of 131 Traffic Infringement Notice were served between 6 am yesterday until today.

Four drivers were fined for careless driving, one for not wearing a seat belt, three for driving with an expired license and two for failure to produce a license.

The officer also inspected 230 vehicles during its operation.