News

Eight weeks for full power supply

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 27, 2020 2:39 pm

It will take up to eight weeks to fully restore electricity supply to the Northern Division.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says the assurance was given by EFL in their briefing at the Northern Emergency Operation Centre in Labasa.

Last week, EFL sent over 100 personnel help with the restoration work in Vanua Levu but the challenge now is finding more contractors to help.

Article continues after advertisement

They have given us a timeframe of six to eight weeks but hopefully we can lessen that timeframe when we have more contractors available.”

EFL Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says every metre of power line has to be physically inspected and safely repaired where required, before it can be energized.

Patel says while this process is time consuming, it is none-the less critical to ensure the safety and security of power supply.

About 20 percent of Labasa has electricity supply restored so far.

In Savusavu, about 50 percent of the areas are back on the grid while Dreketi and Seaqaqa still without electricity.

