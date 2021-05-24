Home

Fire

Eight shops were destroyed in Ba fire

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 2, 2021 7:17 am

Eight shops situated along the Ba Central Arcade were destroyed in a fire at around 8pm last night.

Police confirm the report was received at the Ba Police Station before 8pm by a Security Officer.

The police is currently working closely with the National Fire Authority to ascertain the causes of the fire in Ba and the second fire incident in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that the fire in Ba is believed to have started on the second floor, however, this is subjective to investigations.

The second case of fire was reported at the Raiwaqa Police Station after 11pm last night.

NFA and Police officers attended to the scene at the Tappoo Warehouse, Carpenter’s St in Raiwai.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined as investigations continue.

 

