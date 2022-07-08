Eight rescued at sea

[Photo Supplied]

Eight people who were drifting in Beqa waters have been rescued following a successful coordinated operation.

All eight people are from Kadavu.

Police say a distress call was received at the Rescue Coordination Centre from a villager on a boat with seven others when their engine had failed between Vatulele and Kadavu.

Waterpol and Navy officers on board the M.V. Veiqaravi were deployed where they safely rescued the eight near Naceva Village in Beqa.