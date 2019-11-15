Eight police officers charged for alleged assault

The Director of Public Prosecution has sanctioned charges against eight police officers in relation to an alleged assault case in Tavua.

They are charged with a total of 24 counts of serious criminal offences for their alleged involvement in an assault case of two suspects on March 26th.

The eight officers are Emosi Tagicakivanua, Vishwa Baran, Alivereti Sukamanu, Nemani Lutumailgai, Viliame Nagatalevu, Samuela Vuci, Jese Marovia and Dinesh Chand.

Ther are charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, act intended to cause grievous bodily harm, aiding and abetting assault causing actual bodily harm, aiding and abetting acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault, giving a false statement on oath, conspiracy to defeat justice, and interference with witnesses.

They will appear in the Tavua Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.