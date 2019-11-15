Home

News

Eight people arrested for curfew breach

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 21, 2020 10:28 am
Eight people were arrested in the last 24 hours for curfew breach.

Eight people were arrested in the last 24 hours for curfew breach.

Four of the five arrests recorded in the Western Division were made in Sigatoka whereby three men were found to be drunk and disorderly while a 52-year-old farmer finds himself facing an additional charge of trespass.

The fifth arrest was made in Nadi involving a 24-year-old man who was found walking along the Kerebula tram line.

Two others were arrested in the Southern Division and one in the Eastern Division.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says two more people were arrested later on Monday for curfew breach.

