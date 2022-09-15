Eight officers discharged over death of serving prisoner

Office of the Director of Public Prosecution. [File Photo]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution has filed a nolle prosequi in relation to the case of eight corrections officers who were charged in relation to the assault and death of a serving prisoner in 2019.

Josefa Satini, Joji Ragamate, Waisea Sadranu, Nemani Vasuvulagi, Isei Rakaso, Josefa Boletakibureta, Pita Raikoso and Apisai Naqamu were charged with one count each for acts intended to cause grievous harm.

Boletakibureta and Naqamu are former officers while the others are suspended officers.

Rakaso, Raikoso and Boletakibureta were charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

It was alleged that on the 20th of February 2019, the corrections officers unlawfully caused grievous harm to Seremaia Momo by continuously punching him several times inside the Chief Operations Office in the Naboro Minimum Corrections Centre.

Rakaso was also charged with one count of complicity in the suicide of another.

It is alleged that on the 20th of February 2019, Rakaso willfully procured the suicide of Seremaia Momo by telling him to kill himself with a plastic wire inside the Solitary Block in the Naboro Minimum Corrections Centre.

The eight have been discharged.