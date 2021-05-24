Eight juveniles among those arrested for breaches

Fourteen people were arrested for breach of health and curfew restrictions over the last 24 hours.

Out of the 14 arrests, eight were juveniles under the age of 18.

Four juveniles were arrested along Nakasi Road for failing to wear a mask while other four aged 15 and 16 were arrested for social gatherings.

Article continues after advertisement

These four were found drinking alcohol at a school compound in Narere.

The Western and Eastern Divisions recorded five cases each while the Southern Division recorded four cases.

Five reports were for breach of curfew, four for social gathering breach, four for failure to wear a mask and one for breach of 50% Public Services Vehicle Ministry of Health regulations.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says although they have registered a decrease in the number of reports, they are aware that there are breaches.

Tudravu is urging the public to report such breaches by calling 917 or the Divisional Command Centers.