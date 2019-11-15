Eight Housing Authority staff terminated for corruption

An ongoing investigation at the Housing Authority has led to the termination of eight staff.

Minister for Housing Premila Kumar says these staffs were allegedly engaged in abuse of office and corrupt practices.

“The staff registered their personal business giving Housing Authority address and they were making plans for Housing Authority clients and pocketing that money so all these things have surfaced and so what is required here is tightening the procedures and the processes.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says they are coming up with new policies for the housing sector.

In an interview with FBC News, the Housing Minister had admitted a high level of corruption at the Authority.

The Minister says Fijians have questioned her about the lots allocated to people in Tacirua and Wainibuku, which were initially set aside for low-income earners.

Kumar says amazingly some people had declared that their household income was $20,000 however they have built two-storey buildings in these areas.

The investigation is expected to conclude soon.