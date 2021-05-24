Eight COVID-19 patients in critical condition

The Ministry of Health says that eight COVID-19 patients currently in hospital are in critical condition.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they are part of the 219 COVID patients admitted in hospitals around Viti Levu.

Dr Fong says it is important for Fijians showing COVID-like symptoms to present themselves early to assist them in detecting those who are likely to develop severe cases.

He says that 96 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital, 17 at the FEMAT field hospital, and 106 admitted at the CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

He adds that 24 patients are considered to be in severe condition.

The Ministry urges Fijians to be responsible and adhere to the measures in place to help stop the spread of the virus.

