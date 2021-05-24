Home

MINI BUDGET
Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 2, 2022 6:39 pm

Muslims throughout the country will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow.

According to the Fiji Muslim League, the new moon has been sighted.

League President, Hafiz Khan says this year will be more special as Muslims will be able to celebrate the festival together with their loved ones.

“This year is a very special year after a long wait of 24 months and we hope things will improve and god willing from now onwards I wish everybody Eid Mubarak and we are asking our people to make sure that nobody is spared and people are looked after and it’s an open day for Muslims and we are happy to entertain our friends.”

Eid is celebrated after 30 days of fasting during the month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has also wished the Muslim community.

In a Facebook post, Bainimarama says our Muslim sisters and brothers end Ramadan together with family and their fellow Fijians to celebrate the sacrifice, compassion, and solidarity Eid-ul-Fitr represents.

He says this day and always, Fiji is a stronger country for being a nation of many faiths.

