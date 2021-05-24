Eid in the Car Park 2022

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s two Hindi stations, Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM will be hosting Eid in the car park celebration tomorrow after a lapse of two years due to the pandemic.

The celebration will be held free of charge tomorrow beginning at 10am to 3pm at Rups 9 Miles Nakasi.

Mirchi FM Programs Director, Ashneel Singh says they look forward to the event.

Article continues after advertisement

“After two years of celebrating Eid in isolation, it will be our first on-ground event at Eid in the car park tomorrow at Rups 9miles Nakas, planning is all been done and the stage is set so we are really excited for the event.”

Singh says the celebrations will include dress-up and Eid thali competitions, rides, and traditional foods.

He adds people can also have the feel of Malaysian and Indonesian cuisines.