Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow

Muslims in Fiji will be celebrating tomorrow as the moon has been sighted today.

Following much confusion and even with a fake news earlier in the evening saying the moon had been sighted, the Fiji Muslim League now says the moon has been sighted in Labasa, Lautoka and Nadi.

Eid is celebrated after a month of fasting which ends with the sighting of the new moon.

This year’s celebration will be low key as there will be no mass prayers in mosques or large family gatherings due to the current COVID-19 outbreak.