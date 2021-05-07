Home

Eid al-Fitr celebrated with restrictions

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 13, 2021 10:47 am
[Source: Priti Zariq]

After 30 days of fasting and prayers, Muslims around the country are celebrating Eid-al-Fitr today.

Eid is usually a time for togetherness, but this year due to the restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, families will be celebrating in their homes.

Drasa Islamic Institute Mufti Zain Ul Abidan says celebrations will be low key as there will be no mass prayers in mosques or large family gatherings.

“We are just encouraging everyone to have their Eid celebration at their respective homes, that is not to visit other places or have any visitors at home”

Muslims around Fiji have confirmed they will not be able to open up their homes to visitors this year as a precaution against COVID-19.

Most will be marking the end of fasting by spending time with their families, in their own bubble.

