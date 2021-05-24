Eid Al-Adha is about sacrifice: FML

The Fiji Muslim League says followers of Islam must remember the message of sacrifice behind Eid Al-Adha.

The religious event is being celebrated today and League President Hafiz Khan says it’s an opportunity to think of those who are suffering from the effects of COVID-19.

He adds Muslims are also bound by their faith to make necessary sacrifices for the betterment of the nation, especially at a time when there are movement and social gathering restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

“Physically the separation is there, but in terms of one’s soul and prayers, that can still be completed by individuals and families at home. The meaning of sacrifice is sacrificing for people who are in need and that’s what we are trying to do”.

Khan has again urged members of FML to get vaccinated for the sake of all Fijians.