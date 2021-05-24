Home

Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji's full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|
EIA processes contested by investors

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 29, 2021 5:35 am

Ministry of Environment Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe says the reason a number of investors are always trying to avoid an Environmental Impact Assessment is due to the long processes.

Speaking during Natural Resource Management Consultation in Nadi, Wycliffe says since being appointed the PS in 2016, he has seen that the EIA legislation is always hotly contested by developers.

“Generally speaking the private sector would kind of like to try not to delve deeper into the EIA and there are reasons for that. The reasons amount from delays, requirements, the running around and the red tape and that has firmly gotten into the mindsight.”

However, Wycliffe says this isn’t the case when dealing with the EIA.

He says they have even innovated measures within the EIA system that has actually fast-tracked applications.

Wycliffe adds these procedures are also important to safeguard the environment.

The PS is expected to have further discussions with the participants on the EIA.

