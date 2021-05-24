EIA processes contested by investors

Ministry of Environment Permanent Secretary, Joshua Wycliffe says the reason a number of investors are always trying to avoid an Environmental Impact Assessment is due to the long processes.

Speaking during Natural Resource Management Consultation in Nadi, Wycliffe says since being appointed the PS in 2016, he has seen that the EIA legislation is always hotly contested by developers.

“Generally speaking the private sector would kind of like to try not to delve deeper into the EIA and there are reasons for that. The reasons amount from delays, requirements, the running around and the red tape and that has firmly gotten into the mindsight.”

However, Wycliffe says this isn’t the case when dealing with the EIA.

He says they have even innovated measures within the EIA system that has actually fast-tracked applications.

Wycliffe adds these procedures are also important to safeguard the environment.

The PS is expected to have further discussions with the participants on the EIA.