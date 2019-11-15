EIA consultation fee to be regulated

The Ministry of Environment has launched the Green lane initiative aimed at fast tracking Environment Impact Assessment processes.

Minister for Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy says they have received complaints about the high EIA consultation fees and this will be regulated from October 1st.

The Minister highlighted that the Green Lane initiative will enhance service delivery.

“These changes includes the expediting the process of EIA applications and to reduce cost incurred by the businesses seeking an EIA permit services from the department of environment to raise investors’ confidence in doing business in Fiji and to demonstrate better achievements for environmental protection”.

Dr Reddy says this will assist them process gravel extraction and logging business applications and the regulation of the EIA consultation fee will benefit Fijians and also boost investor confidence.

“This process we’re looking at completing from our end and providing a decision in ten days’ time. Currently it takes 14 days. At the moment the Ministry has a catalogue and a register of all the consultants based on different areas. In some areas there may just be one or two consultants and therefore, they will decide that there’s no competition in terms of how much they will charge”.

What we intend to do is to regulate the fees that they will charge to a client.

The Ministry will also provide Gold card access for its listed consultation companies to allow them to conduct their work efficiently. KT