EIA clinic to benefit investors

Developers have turned up to the Ministry of Environment’s office in Suva to consult on their operations and the environmental challenges they face.

The Ministry has carried out an Environmental Impact Assessment Clinic to help with the needs of investors and also ensure there are no breaches to any laws.

One of those company was China Railway First Group who can now work for longer hours in constructing the Eighteen story Fijian Holdings Ltd Tower in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Group Assistant Commercial Manager Jay Tavai says initially overtime work was prohibited.

“We’re glad that we can consult and we were able to come together to a point where we all agreed and that is how, how development has to, that is the development direction now days.”

Minister for Environment Dr. Mahendra Reddys says they will do what they can to assist investors.

“If it is outside this Ministry we tell them that which Ministry, where they need to go and we will also facilitate by calling that Ministry and say that this client is requiring this particular information or needs this particular endorsement.”

Dr Reddy says the clinic allows investors to clear their doubts.