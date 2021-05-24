Home

EIA clinic to address delays

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 8, 2022 4:30 pm
An environmental impact assessment (EIA) clinic is being held in Labasa today to address concerns from landowners, companies and consultants on the EIA process.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says one of the key reasons there are delays in the processing of EIAs is because there are gaps in the documentation provided.

Opening the clinic, Wycliffe says if all documentation is provided, the processing time frame will take less than 2 to 3 months.

He says the clinic is an opportunity to sit with their customers and discuss issues causing the delay in their applications.

“So, we sit with a client one-on-one and say, these are the papers that are missing, or these are the documentation that is not there, we need it. The moment they provide, the process is almost complete.”

Wycliffe says they want to eliminate the passing of papers back and forth from their office to the customers in getting all the documentation done for an application.

“There are three people normally involved, the officer who is handling it, the owner of the business and then the consultant. A lot of time is wasted because the papers go between these three the officer, the consultant and the owner. The EIA clinic breaks that chain.”

22 individuals, businesses, and consultants turned up for the EIA clinic today.

The clinic was held in collaboration with the Commissioner Northern’s Office, TLTB, and the Ministry of Forestry.

