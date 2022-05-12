EFL works to restore power in the Central Divison

The whole of the Central Division is without electricity.

Energy Fiji Limited stated that a fault has caused a disruption to the power supply.

EFL Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says the fault was caused by two hydro generators at Wailoa Power State going offline, and a team is working to address the issue.

He says he hopes to have power restored to all affected areas by midday today.

EFL assures that their team is working on the issue and that power will be restored to affected areas as soon as possible.