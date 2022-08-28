EFL works on achieving carbon neutrality

Company chairman Daksesh Patel.

Energy Fiji Ltd is embarking on discussions to implement carbon neutrality and is even looking at exploring hydrogen as an option.

Company chairman Daksesh Patel says EFL is determined to achieve net zero carbon emissions well ahead of the government’s target.

He says EFL has set lofty goals that will be difficult to achieve because they will necessitate significant capital resources as well as economic viability.

“We are committed to make sure that we work closely with the authorities, with the regulators and with the organizations and our partners who will help us to achieve that net zero position. The board is encouraged with a very strong balance sheet the EFL is has been as it now we are one of the very few government control entities and even when we are owned by the government, we ensured that we sustain ourselves through generating our own cash in the organization as opposed to getting continuous allocation from the government budgets.”

Patel says he has noted how EFL has progressed over the years from a wholly owned statutory organization to corporatization, then to privatization, and then to one dynamic private organization today, which is controlled by the government with 51 percent of the shares but still very much run independently.

He also stated that despite the volume reduction, EFL has grown and delivered record functional performance in the last year.

The chairman stated that EFL maintained its businesses diligently as it took the approach of cost-cutting seriously by building up productivity as opposed to choosing the road of redundancy.

Patel adds that the company ensured that the wastage was reduced and the balance sheet strengthened by making sure that retained earnings were properly deployed in productive assets and making a maximum return for the shareholders.

He highlighted this during the EFL Excellence Awards night at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.