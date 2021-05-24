Home

EFL to upgrade four transformers

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 18, 2022 12:44 pm
Energy Fiji Limited is in the process of upgrading four power transformers at their major zone substations in Vuda, Lautoka and Cunningham, Suva.

This is part of ELF’s Aged Assets Replacement Program.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says the project and upgrade are expected to cost around $36 million.

Article continues after advertisement

Patel says planning commenced in 2018 and EFL had called for an international bid to procure the transformers.

He adds that the movement of the transformers will be facilitated by heavy haulage transporters, specifically hired for the project from New Zealand.

“In order to actually install, connect, and commission it, it will be done over the period of five to six months. We would have the exercise completed—all the four transformers, hopefully in the next six months.”

Patel says during the duration of the movement, partial and full closure of roads along the transportation route will be implemented, restricting movement.

He adds that the power lines along the transportation route will be switched off temporarily if required to allow for safe movement.

The route for transportation includes Topline Bridge (adjacent to MN Naidu Road & Lautoka Police Station) will be completely closed for the duration of the movement as temporary structures as the wide and heavy load will be placed above the bridge due to loading limitations on the bridge.

Traffic restrictions are expected at Natabua when the heavy load crosses a temporary bypass at Natabua Bridge.

 

