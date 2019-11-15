EFL Team Extends Support to Fire Victims

The Energy Fiji Limited team joined hands in a true ‘EFL Vuvale spirit’ by extending their support to fire victims, Louis Perry King Wilson, his wife, 5 children and his elderly father.

Wilson who is a Project Technician with Energy Fiji Limited based in Suva lost his house in a fire in June.

He was on duty when he received a call from his wife informing him that their house was on fire.

Wilson resides with his family in Nasevou Street, Lami.

The family lost the entire house and its belongings but were content that, they all were safe.

The family is currently residing at a neighbours place.

The EFL team knowing very well the plight of a fellow colleague initiated a free will drive to raise funds to support Wilson and the family.

The EFL team were able to collect just over $20,000 and the cheque was handed to Wilson and his family.



[Source: EFL]