News

EFL suffers infrastructure damage

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 11, 2022 11:39 am

The Energy Fiji Limited’s infrastructure has suffered damages especially in the Western Division and some parts of the Central Division.

EFL Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel says this was caused by the continuous heavy rain and floods brought about by TD03F which later developed into Tropical Cyclone Cody.

Patel says some fallen power lines are still down and Fijians are urged to stay away from it and alert EFL as soon as possible.

Article continues after advertisement

“Let me assure our customers that once we have clear weather, and we are able to get in, we will get in there will all the resources and try to fix the lines and try to restore the power supply to the Western Division as quickly as possible. I humbly appeal to all our customers in the western division to be patient, we are giving it our best shot.”

Patel is advising Fijians to treat any fallen lines as live and make every attempt to alert Energy Fiji Ltd on its emergency line, 913.

All other faults and no power situations can be reported to their contact centre on 132333 or 5333 if calling from a mobile.

 

