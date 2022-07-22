EFL schedules critical maintenance works; planned outage from Lautoka to Rakiraki

[File Photo]

Residents in Lautoka, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki are advised of a planned power outage in their areas with maintenance works scheduled to be carried out in respective stations in the Western Division.

A statement from EFL noted that maintenance works are planned to be carried out on a Sunday due to the low electricity demand and it will result in reduced disruption to customers in the Western Division.

EFL stated that the critical maintenance works will be carried out at the Vuda substation and transmission line towers from Nadarivatu switchyard.

And it says to enable engineers to undertake this exercise, they will need to de-energise the 132kV transmission line that transmits power from the Nadarivatu switchyard to the Vuda substation from 5:00am to 6:00pm on Sunday.

Parts of Lautoka -Tomuka, Tavakubu, Saru, Tawatawa, and Vaivai), Raviravi in Ba to Tavua, whole of Tavua and Nadarivatu, Tavua to Navesau in Rakiraki apart from Rakiraki Central Business District will be affected.