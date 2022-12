Energy Fiji Limited has now postponed a planned power shutdown it was to carry out in parts of the Central Division tomorrow.

This morning, EFL stated it was carrying out a planned power shutdown in the Vatuwaqa area.

It’s believed that this could have an effect on the election work being carried out at the Vodafone Arena and the FMF Gymnasium in Laucala Bay.

Questions regarding this were earlier sent to the Supervisor of Elections and EFL.