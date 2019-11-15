EFL records reduction in electricity use

Energy Fiji Limited has recorded a reduction in the use of electricity.

This as many hotels and resorts remain closed, while others are operating at half capacity.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says the virus is ironically creating both opportunities and challenges for many sectors and EFL to some extent has also felt the trickle-down effects of the pandemic.

“So the electricity demand of the hotels have come down and even businesses were directly and indirectly impacted because of the travel restrictions so our power supply or our demand has been impacted.”

Patel says they had estimated a 20 percent reduction in electricity use following the pandemic.

“For us to survive, we perhaps could handle about 20 percent reduction in the demand for electricity or sales. Each month it has wavered. Some months we had 16 percent and at times 17 percent.”

EFL is hopeful that the borders will open soon and the hospitality sector will get back to normal which will enable EFL to recover its lost revenue.