EFL proposes tariff increase

A public consultation on the Electricity Retail Tariff is set to commence shortly, following Energy Fiji Limited’s submission for a tariff increase to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The FCCC has acknowledged receiving EFL’s submission, which includes alternative methodology and pricing principles.

EFL’s Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel, has stated that they are in line for a tariff review.

Article continues after advertisement

“The tariff over the last so many years, it was revised in 2010 and partly in 2011 and then in 2013 the tariff was reduced and between 2013 and 2019 the tariff was not revised, it was still there for six – seven years. Then in 2019, there was a tariff increase of about 2.74. We had sort an increase of around 12.7 but we only got 2.74 and for the last four years the tariff has not been revised.”



Hasmukh Patel

Patel says the tariff rate needs to be looked at seriously.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says the new submission is away from the current system of having a kilowatt charge to a new variable and fixed cost component.

“So they want a fixed charge and a variable charge. If you apply that to bill says a residential customers was paying$50, the new bill as per their submission would be around $69 which equates to around 40 pe4rcent increase but say if somebody was paying $100 for them it’s a 17 percent increase so please don’t go and sensationalize 40 percent increase is being sought, there is a difference in methodology which EFL has applied.”



FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham

Abraham says they will hold a preliminary discussion with EFL and will then able to provide more clarity to the consumers.