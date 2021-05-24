EFL looking at rotating power supply to affected areas

The Energy Fiji Limited will be looking at rationing and rotating Electricity supply to affected areas in the western division.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says this will depend on the completion of the maintenance of the two generator sets that needs servicing.

Patel says this will also allow people in the West to use electricity to charge their electrical appliances needed in this weather.

Article continues after advertisement

“We intend to go into that rotating schedule that we supply for an area for at least two hours and then another area, in that way we will be able to have some power supply at some pointing time which will enable them to charge their phones and do their house work etc.”

Patel says this will be considered at this time until the issue causing the power blackout in the Western Division is identified and rectified.

EFL will work on the issue once the weather clears as all access to the EFL transmitters are currently inaccessible.