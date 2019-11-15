EFL investigates the death of an apprentice

The Energy Fiji Limited is still carrying out an investigation into the death of a 24-year-old apprentice.

The police in its report last Wednesday had stated that a man died after allegedly falling from an electric pole.

The victim was working on a consumer service pole, belonging to an EFL customer.

The EFL says upon investigation, it has been established that that victim who was on leave from work on that day, was not engaged in EFL duties.

It says one witness has stated that he saw the victim on top of the consumer service pole without a safety belt.

The EFL says at this stage, they cannot confirm that the accident is due to electrocution or due to the falling.

EFL is required to carry out an investigation of all electrical incidents or accidents.

It says the cause of death will be known once the post-mortem is completed and upon further investigation.