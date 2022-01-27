EFL hope to fully restore power by Saturday

Energy Fiji Limited hopes to restore the power supply in the Western Division by Saturday.

EFL Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel says they have a fair idea of where the likely fault along the 132,000 volts transmission line is, but they cannot get into the particular area because of flooding and restricted access.

Patel confirms that the power outage in the West is due to a fault in the transmission line that transports hydropower from Wailoa and Nadarivatu power stations.

“Hopefully we are praying very hard that the weather will improve tomorrow and we will be able to access that transmission. Find the fault and get things back to normal. Once we get the transmission line intact, find and repair that fault that there shouldn’t be any disturbances in supply in the Western Division.”

Patel adds that they also hope to inspect power lines in flood-affected areas.

“Then the only work that will remain basically is the local area network of power lines where we had floods and if there are any power poles that have fallen or any broken lines once we fix that up then we should be up, on, and running.”

Patel also explains that an intermittent fault is what caused a blackout in the whole of Viti Levu at midday today.