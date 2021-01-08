EFL highlights the misconception of power restoration

There have been some misconceptions regarding power restoration in cyclone-affected areas.

Energy Fiji Limited Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel says teams are on the ground working tirelessly to ensure families have a proper power supply.

Patel says that affected Fijians should understand the risks involved in restoring power and be patient.

Article continues after advertisement

“I get a lot of calls from people and they’ll tell me this, I’ve looked at the line outside my house and nothing is wrong. How come it’s taking two weeks to get my power? Well it’s not the state of the line is outside your house because the power supply comes from the powerhouse and you could be 30km from the powerhouse, but you do not know the state of the line from the powerhouse to your house. In that 30km. You’re just looking out your house and still see a power pole up so you think you should be getting a power supply. But I have to fix up the entire 30km for you to get power supply.”

He adds since TC Yasa hit, the majority of EFL personnel have been working through unfavorable weather conditions.

“From 7 in the morning to late night, 9 – 9:30 in the evening. Don’t you think those guys are tired? Of course, they are. Obviously, productivity will go down. They are working out in the sun and rain. They are giving it their best shot but I still tell them you have to work very safely.”

Meanwhile, in an effort to improve service delivery – EFL yesterday launched a new mobile app.

The app will enable Fijians to view their EFL account information, balances and due dates.