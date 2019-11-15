EFL has serious questions to answer: NFP

The National Federation Party is questioning why Energy Fiji Limited failed to supply electricity to the main islands during TC Sarai.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad claims many parts of Viti Levu had their power supply interrupted even before the effects of the Cyclone winds were felt last Friday.

Professor Prasad says EFL should not blame strong winds for affecting electricity infrastructure, as Viti Levu was not in the direct path of the Cyclone.

However, EFL Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says they always have to take an efficient approach when restoring power.

“It is not a question of whether it is category two or category three – we have a systematic process to go through to ensure everything is safe before we energize the power lines.”

Patel also explained that apart from the main lines they have to examine individual lines before power is restored fully.

“So the once who don’t have we are examining the power-lines that go to their homes, not the distribution lines but the one’s that goes to their homes, that gets the power there. We are examining those lines. In some cases if the lines are damaged we repair it and then we bring the power in – that is the way. It is not like, the Cyclone has gone away and we switch on everything. It is not easy, we have to make sure it is thoroughly inspected, make sure everything is safe and then we switch on the power.”

Meanwhile people in the Western Division will have to wait a little longer for the power supply to normalize.

This as the EFL engineers are unable to examine the fault on the main transmission line due to poor visibility.

These lines can only be examined through aerial survey.