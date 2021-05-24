EFL has a comprehensive refurbishment program: Patel

The Energy Fiji Limited has a very comprehensive aged asset replacement program.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says this is budgeted annually.

Patel says they have spent $115m in the last five to six years for the half-life refurbishment of the Monasavu hydro.

“In the next two to three years we expect to spend another 70 to 80 million dollars to make sure the entire hydro scheme is good to last us for another 30 to 40 years.”



Patel adds the asset replacement project is ongoing.

He says that infrastructure needs to be constantly serviced, maintained and replaced.