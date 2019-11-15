EFL Engineers brave rainy weather to restore power

Energy Fiji Limited is trying its best to fully restore power supply in the greater Vanua Levu areas by month end.

Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel says this despite the unfavorable weather which has delayed work in the past few days.

“We took all these people – 160 to 160 people with about 50 vehicles and then we got about half-a dozen contractors who normally we employ in the construction of power lines. They are also in Vanua Levu. So 180 people of EFL plus half a dozen of contractors working round the clock to restore, but work is such nature that it has to be done safely, we don’t want one accident.”

Patel adds parts of Viti Levu also experienced power outage, however restoration work was carried out in a span of one week.

He says a decision was then made to send reinforcements to assist about 30 EFL Engineers who are based in the Northern Division.

Patel highlighted that based on their initial damage assessment, EFL’s damage bill following TC Yasa stands at around $8 million.