EFL declares dividend for non-voting shareholders

Energy Fiji Limited has declared a dividend payout of $956, 000 to its non-voting shareholders for the financial year ending 31st December 2019.

Of the 37, 053 non-voting EFL shareholders, 16, 940 subsidised customers hold 4, 235,000 shares amounting to $161, 946 in dividends and 20, 113 non-subsidised customers hold 3,016,950 shares amounting to $115, 368 in dividends.

The market announcement by the South Pacific Stock Exchange states the remaining dividend payout will be held in trust by Central Share Registry Pte Limited (CSRL) for future shareholders.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders through their nominated modes by CSRL which undertakes registry services for EFL shareholders on behalf of the company.

In aggregate, the total number of non-voting EFL shareholders who are entitled to this dividend payment are 37, 053.

Based on the dividend per share of $0.03824, this totals to a dividend payout of $277, 315.

Additionally, the SPX states that for those EFL customers who are yet to apply for the free offer of non-voting shares, CSRL is holding the dividends in trust for these beneficiaries until such time that these customers apply for the shares.

EFL Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel says “this is the second dividend declared by the company after the corporatisation process which was initiated in April 2018.

Shareholders should expect their dividends either into their nominated bank accounts or as a credit in their next electricity bill.