Total EFL damage bill stands at around $10m

The Energy Fiji Limited’s damage bill from Tropical Cyclone Yasa stands at around six million dollars, while the estimated cost of damage from TC Ana is also around the same figure.

EFL chief executive, Hasmukh Patel says restoration of the power supply is still underway and they are fortunate the damage cost did not get into double digits.

Patel says there have been no breaks for EFL contractors who worked tirelessly after TC Yasa in December and are back at work following TC Ana in late January.

“Obviously without a break from seven in the morning to 10 at night, and they are very tired and I feel for them. Immediately we had another Cyclone and I was thinking, how I will manage especially when my workforce has been working for 41 days. They only had a break of a day or two and we had another Cyclone.”



[Photo: Supplied]

Patel highlights weather remains the biggest challenge as conditions become unsafe hindering their restoration plans.

“If my people had to work in this situation and they are working but you know it gets to a point where its unsafe and so these are some of the challenges while we are restoring power supply, the weather sometimes doesn’t help because it gets worse and we have to take a break from work and once the weather gets normal than we start working.”

The EFL has published its restoration plan for areas still without power.



[Photo: Supplied]

Most of Viti Levu will have power restored by early this week apart from rural and remote areas.

For Vanua Levu power supply is expected to be restored by the end of this month apart from rural and remote area. However, these timelines are weather dependent.