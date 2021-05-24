EFL concerned with uncontrolled fires

Energy Fiji Limited is urging those living along the sugar cane belt areas or at farm residences to take extra precaution when lighting up fires.

Chief executive, Hasmukh Patel says people should also refrain from burning cane and rubbish near EFL power poles.

Patel says over the years, uncontrolled cane, scrub and grass fires have been the prime cause of damage to their infrastructure.

He adds these fires have caused a major safety hazard resulting in power disruptions to customers and economic losses for the nation.

Patel says road users must also refrain from throwing cigarette butts unto the grass verge as these could cause uncontrolled fires to start up especially around exposed areas where power poles are located.

According to Patel apart from being dangerous and life threatening, fires causes unwanted power interruptions to our valued customers.

He adds causing damage to the electricity infrastructure as a result of burning cane or rubbish will be dealt with according to the law.