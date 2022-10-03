EFL concerned with cane fires

[Source: Energy Fiji Linmited/Facebook]

Energy Fiji Limited is concerned with the recent spate of cane field fires, which have damaged their infrastructure and caused power supply disruptions.

This follows a cane fire which burnt two power poles along the 33,000-volt transmission line, which evacuates the power supply from the Vuda Zone Substation to stations in Rarawai, Ba and Volivoli Substation in Rakiraki.

EFL Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel says this is the fifth fire in 30 days, which has inconvenienced customers and impacted economic activity.

He calls on members of the public who live along the sugar cane belt areas or along cane farm residences to take extra precautionary measures when lighting up fires.

He says EFL teams are currently preparing the required materials and associated logistics to replace the two poles.

Patel adds that affected residents can expect their power supply to be restored by tomorrow morning, weather permitting.

He says anyone caught causing damages to the electricity infrastructure as a result of burning cane or rubbish will be dealt with according to the law.