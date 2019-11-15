Home

EFL completes power restoration

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
January 6, 2020 10:26 am

Energy Fiji Limited has managed to complete electricity supply restoration to the Western Division.

Large parts of the West were left without power supply due to damage caused by Tc Sarai.

EFL Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel confirms that teams patrolled, inspected, repaired and cleared power lines all of yesterday before safely restoring supply to areas which were without electricity.

Patel adds that teams were able to complete this task yesterday as expected, resulting in a full restoration of power supply.

The public is being reminded to treat all broken or fallen power lines as live and to steer clear of these lines.

