EFL completes grid repairs

The repairs to the Energy Fiji Limited Grid has been completed to the remaining areas of Navai in Dreketi, Vanua Levu today.

However, power restoration to individual EFL customers will take some time.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says in the process of power restoration if the EFL teams feel that the service line or the intermediary pole is defective, the service line will be isolated and the customers will need to engage the services of a registered electrical contractor to carry out the repairs.

Patel says the registered electrical contractor will complete the formalities and requirements before the inspection is completed and the installation is energized.

He adds every metre of the power line has to be physically inspected, safely repaired where required, before it can be energized.