EFL aims to fully restore power in the north today

Energy Fiji Limited is currently inspecting and doing repair work to power lines in the northern division as they aim to fully restore electricity supply today to areas affected following Tropical Cyclone Tino.

As of last night, power was restored to the whole of Taveuni and parts of Labasa and Savusavu.

EFL says strong winds and flying debris caused damage to the electricity infrastructure, especially on the overhead lines, cross arms and other associated accessories in Vanua Levu particularly in Labasa and Savusavu and also in Taveuni.

Article continues after advertisement

EFL says their teams are working around the clock and the public is being reminded to treat all broken and low sagging power lines as live and to exercise precaution by staying away from all broken power lines.